Add some ambiance to your outdoor space with Woodstock Chimes from $8

- Nov. 23rd 2019 10:29 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Woodstock Chimes from $8 Prime shipped. Our favorites are the Amazing Grace Chimes for $31.99, which is down from its regular rate of around $40. These chimes will grace you with Amazing Grace, thanks to being musically tuned by experts. These chimes are also “created by Grammy award-winning musician and instrument designer Garry Vistas.” Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands. Shop all available chimes here.

Be ready to hang your new chimes with these hooks. A 6-pack is just $6.50 Prime shipped, making sure that your new musical instrument is ready to go with full 360-degree spinning.

Woodstock Chime Amazing Grace features:

  • Woodstock Chimes, founded in 1979, was the first company to musically tune a wind chime and offers a lifetime tuning
  • Easily remove the wind catcher to engrave or imprinted with a personal design or message
  • 24-inch overall length and highest quality available with weather-protected cherry finish ash wood, 6 high-polish silver aluminum tubes, durable braided nylon cord

