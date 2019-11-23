Keep your Black Friday iPad safe with these cases from $10, today only

- Nov. 23rd 2019 9:25 am ET

From $10
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shareconn-US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of iPad and other tablet cases from $10 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the ZtotopCase 10.2-inch iPad Case for $15.39, which is 20% off its regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re planning to pick up the $249 iPad this Black Friday, make sure it stays protected by grabbing a case. This model offers easy Apple Pencil storage and sleep/wake support, making it a great all-around option. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, we highly recommend grabbing some tempered glass. It’s just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon and makes sure that your screen stays scratch-free, plus, it’ll help protect it from cracking, too.

Don’t forget to check our best Apple Black Friday deals guide to find out just what Apple products will be on sale next week.

ZtotopCase 10.2-inch iPad Case features:

  • Premium Leather Material
  • The iPad 10.2 case built-in leather hand strap, pencil holder and organizer pocket
  • The iPad 7th gen 10.2 case provides multiple slots able to set up multiple horizontal stand angles for watching movies or typing
  • Magnetic iPad 10.2 2019 smart cover supports auto wake & sleep function

