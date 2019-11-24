Score best-selling sci-fi Kindle eBooks in Amazon’s Expanse sale from $2, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Kindle eBooks from the Expanse series. Deals start at $1.99 in today’s sale and you’ll find a wide ranging catalog of novels fitting to the popular science fiction franchise. So whether you’re new to the futuristic world of the Expanse or want to stock up on new titles to read in the future, this is a noteworthy sale. Everything carries 4+ star ratings, and in most cases you’re looking at reviews from hundreds of readers, as well. Some are even #1 best-sellers. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for more.

Also apart of today’s Gold Box, Amazon is taking 20% off of a one-year digital subscription to The Washington Post. Usually selling for $59, right now you’ll be able to get started for $45 per year. Whether you’re looking to try out The Washington Post for the first time, or are looking to make the switch from a physical subscription, this is a notable discount. Just as a reminder, after the subscription ends you’ll automatically be charged the yearly rate unless you cancel. Over 1,700 readers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Auberon: An Expanse Novella

Auberon is one of the first and most important colony worlds in humanity’s reach, and the new conquering faction has come to claim it. Governor Rittenaur has come to bring civilization and order to the far outpost and guarantee the wealth and power of the Empire. But Auberon already has its own history, a complex culture, and a criminal kingpin named Erich with very different plans. In a world of deceit, violence, and corruption, the greatest danger Rittenaur faces is love.

