Bundle these ECOVACS robotic vacuums with Echo Dot from $170 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon currently offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner bundled with a third generation Echo Dot for $269.99 shipped. Normally purchasing the robotic vacuum and Alexa speaker would run you $550 or so at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 50%, matching the all-time low on the vacuum alone, and marking the best value we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 110-minute runtime, the DEEBOT 711 is more than capable of taking on both carpeted and hardwood floors, sucking up pet hair, and more. Plus with the included Echo Dot, you’ll be able to control the robotic vacuum with your voice right out of the box. The holidays can be hectic enough as is, so taking advantage of today’s deal will mean that sweeping the floors is one less thing you’ll need to worry about while prepping for the big Thanksgiving Day feast. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Today’s Gold Box sale is also bundling the Echo Dot with the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $169.99 shipped. Normally selling for $270, that’s good for a $125 discount when you throw in the Alexa speaker value. Today’s offer is $35 under our previous mention and a new low. As one of ECOVACS’ latest releases, this robotic vacuum debuted back in June. It features a 110-minute runtime and the DEEBOT 500 also works with Alexa and Assistant for voice-enabled cleaning. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 300 shoppers.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 bundle features:

This bundle contains the ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Navi 2.0 bundle and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal Gray. Hands-free control – Alexa can now help with your cleaning tasks, just say “Alexa, ask Deebot to start cleaning” or “Alexa, ask Deebot to stop cleaning”. Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

