Holy LED deal Batman! Get a 24-pack for $18.50 or $0.75 per bulb

- Nov. 25th 2019 5:34 pm ET

Amazon offers a 24-pack of its AmazonBasics 60W LED Light Bulbs for $18.40 Prime shipped. That’s down from the regular $25 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. At just $0.76 per bulb, this is easily the best deal we’ve ever tracked on LEDs and below that mythical $1 each marker. These bulbs are 60W equivalents and non-dimmable, so they may not be ideal for every setup, but are great to have around the house in case of an emergency and certainly a solid option for closets, basements, and the like. There’s no excuse to not pick up this deal and convert to LED in the new year. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you need more power, we also spotted a six-pack of 75W Dimmable AmazonBasics for $14.08 Prime shipped. You’ll miss out from the value perspective, but this is still a solid buy at $5 off the regular going rate. These bulbs will certainly do the trick for reading lamps, dimmable switches, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

AmazonBasics 60W LED Light Bulbs features:

  • With a life of 10,000 hours, the bulb will last over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)
  • Provides 800 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness
  • With a correlated color temperature of 2700 Kelvin, the bulb provides a soft white light, creating a comfortable atmosphere for any room
  • This LED light bulb uses only 9 watts of energy, saving up to $56.09 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent (based on 3 hours/day, 11 cents/kWh, may vary depending on rates and use)

