Amazon Channels is offering several TV subscriptions at 50% off from $1.50

Amazon is offering a number of channels on sale from $1.50 per month for the first three months. You’ll find must-have subscriptions like CBS All Access at $5 (Reg. $10), EPIX for $3 (Reg. $6), PBS Kids for $2.50 (Reg. $5), and many more. Note: Remember to cancel in three months or your subscription will renew at the regular price. These channels are must-haves when it comes to watching TV shows if you’ve cut the cord recently. CBS All Access is a notable inclusion here, as it’s rare that we see the TV station’s streaming service on sale. CBS All Access includes just about every CBS TV show for you to stream and is a great addition to your Disney+ subscription.

If you don’t yet have a way to stream content to your TV, check out Amazon’s early Black Friday sales from $20. The most notable here is the Fire TV 4K for $25, which will give Dolby Vision playback for high-quality viewing.

Also, don’t forget that Amazon just detailed its Cyber Monday sales a week before the event takes place, giving you plenty of time to prepare.

CBS All Access:

Ready. Set. Binge! We’ve made it easier than ever to access the shows you love from America’s #1 network – live and on demand! Catch up on fan favorites like NCIS, The Young and the Restless and Madam Secretary, stream exciting new comedies & dramas or discover something you’ve never seen before!

