Apple Watch Black Friday deals arrive for Series 4/5, save up to $350

Black Friday pricing has arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon with up to $350 off original prices, delivering a return to all-time lows on various models. You can also save up to $80 off the latest Series 5 listings as well. Both of which are a match of our previous mentions and the best prices we can find. Be sure to comb through the listings to find the style just right for you. We do expect additional models to pop-up throughout the week, so continue to check back as we update this page with the latest deals.

While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Notable upgrades for Apple Watch Series 5 include a new always-on display, which is great if you find that lifting your wrist to see the time is a regularly annoying habit on older models. Check out our hands-on review for more details on the latest from Apple.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!