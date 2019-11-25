Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nike Pre-Black Friday, Cole Haan, L.L. Bean, The North Face, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike’s Pre-Black Friday Event kicks off the week: Extra 20% off Dri-FIT, more
- L.L. Bean Early Black Friday Specials takes 25% off boots and slippers
- The North Face Black Friday Sale cuts up to 25% off jackets, vests, more + free shipping
- Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale gears up for cold weather w/ 25% off select styles
- Eastbay is offering 25% off orders of $99 or more with code SAVE25 at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Cole Haan’s Black Friday Sale takes 50% off popular styles + 30% off sitewide
- COACH’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off: Handbags, briefcases, more
- Amazon’s IZOD Sale takes up to 30% off clothing just in time for the holidays
- Levi’s Indigo Friday Early Access is live! Save 40% off sitewide + free shipping
- Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Week Deals offer up to 60% off The North Face, Sperry, more
Home Goods and more |
- Early Black Friday coffee maker deals from $22.50: AeroPress, Keurig and more
- Roborock’s Laser Guided Robot Vacuum gets 25% discount to new low: $300, more
- At $66, Amazon has priced Yale’s Touchscreen Deadbolt to sell (Reg. $109), more
- Instant Pot’s app-controlled Wi-Fi Multi-Cooker now $90 (Reg. $150) + more
- Philips Norelco Shaver + Trimmer now $34 for Black Friday (Reg. up to $120)
