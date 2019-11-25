Holiday board game/toy deals from $2.50: Catan, Ticket to Ride, Slinky, more

Amazon is now offering the Settlers of Catan board game for $26.99 shipped. Matched at Target and Walmart. Regularly up to $50 or so, it usually fetches closer to $40 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is $3 under our previous mention and one of the best we have tracked. If you’ve yet to add this one to your collection for game night, now’s your chance. This classic has players controlling their own civilization as they attempt to spread across the hex-board via trading and more. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,200 Amazon customers. Head below for more holiday board game deals.

If you already have Settlers of Catan or are looking for something more affordable to introduce to board game night, we have more options for you. While the popular Ticket to Ride is also at $27 (one of its best prices ever), you’ll find additional options down below starting from just $2.50.

More Holiday Board Game/Toy Deals:

Settlers of Catan:

Your adventurous settlers seek to tame the remote but rich isle of Catan. Start by revealing Catan’s many harbors and regions: pastures, fields, mountains, hills, forests, and desert. Guide your settlers to victory by clever trading and cunning development. The random mix creates a different board virtually every game. No two games are the same!

