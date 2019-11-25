Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 starts at $649 in this early Black Friday deal, more

- Nov. 25th 2019 2:02 pm ET

0

While Black Friday is just about a week away, we’re starting to see discounts hit many retailers already. One such sale is Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 which is priced from $649 at the Microsoft Store. Best Buy is matching on some models. Offering savings of up to $330, our favorite model on sale would be the i5/8GB/256GB with Surface Pen which is $999 when both are added to checkout at the Microsoft Store. Also at Best Buy. All models here come with the Type Cover included for a more laptop-style experience. Surface Pro 7 offers both USB-C and USB-A ports for enhanced connectivity. Plus, with Windows Hello, typing in a password (or using a fingerprint reader) becomes a thing of the past. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 i5/8GB/256GB for $999 shipped. Matched at Microsoft and Best Buy. This is down $300 from its regular rate and is among the lowest pricing that we’ve seen at Amazon. You’ll also find a few more models on sale at Microsoft and Best Buy if the i5 variant isn’t perfect for you. As Microsoft’s MacBook Air competitor, the Surface Laptop 3 sports a 2.79-pound design and packs an 11.5-hour battery life.

Other PC and Accessory Deals:

No matter which deal you deal you take advantage of here, be sure to grab this laptop bag. It’s $22 Prime shipped at Amazon and can fit any laptop in this post, up to 17.3-inches. Plus, the multiple compartments make it super simple to organize your on-the-go cables and chargers for easy access.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

Work and play virtually anywhere. With tablet-to-laptop versatility and better connectivity with USB-C and USB-A ports, the ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 adapts to you. And it’s optimized for Office 365, so you can sketch ideas, edit documents, and craft presentations easily using touch and Surface Pen.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

