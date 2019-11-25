Introduce HomeKit control with this $89 Emerson Smart Thermostat

- Nov. 25th 2019 9:56 pm ET

$89
0

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for $88.96 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $130 but goes for around $110 at retailers like Home Depot these days. This is the best offer we’ve tracked in months. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control means that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. Seven day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30 minutes or less” make this an easy buy at under $90. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,500 Amazon reviewers.

Drop the HomeKit compatibility save a bit further with this Honeywell Smart Thermostat at $79. You’ll miss out on the Siri control, but otherwise the features are largely the same. This is a great way to introduce smart home control to your thermostat on a budget. Rated 4/5 stars.

Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat features:

  • With step-by-step instructions and video tutorials right in the mobile app, most people install Sensi in 30 minutes or less.
  • The intuitive mobile app automatically configures the setting that matches your home.
  • The Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat works with your home’s existing wires, and does not require a common wire (c-wire) in most cases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$89

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Black Friday 2019 Emerson

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp