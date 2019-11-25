Introduce HomeKit control with this $89 Emerson Smart Thermostat

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for $88.96 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $130 but goes for around $110 at retailers like Home Depot these days. This is the best offer we’ve tracked in months. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control means that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. Seven day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30 minutes or less” make this an easy buy at under $90. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,500 Amazon reviewers.

Drop the HomeKit compatibility save a bit further with this Honeywell Smart Thermostat at $79. You’ll miss out on the Siri control, but otherwise the features are largely the same. This is a great way to introduce smart home control to your thermostat on a budget. Rated 4/5 stars.

Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat features:

With step-by-step instructions and video tutorials right in the mobile app, most people install Sensi in 30 minutes or less.

The intuitive mobile app automatically configures the setting that matches your home.

The Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat works with your home’s existing wires, and does not require a common wire (c-wire) in most cases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!