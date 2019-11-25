Kinsa Smart Thermometer relays temps to your phone for $14 (Amazon low)

Amazon offers the Kinsa Smart Thermostat for Fever at $13.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Kinsa’s smart thermostat delivers a quick way to check your child’s temperature directly on an iPhone or Android device. It’s both pediatrician-approved and cleared with the FDA as a safe way to keep tabs on your child’s temperature during illnesses. The free smartphone app allows you to easily track and monitor various changes over time, ensuring that you can stay up to date on how your child is progressing. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a much more affordable thermostat, with smart features or not, at a lower price than today’s lead deal. If you’re willing to ditch the smartphone integration, there is this top-rated option at $8. It features a digital readout and and a waterproof design that will do the trick in basic scenarios. Includes a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Kinsa Smart Thermostat features:

Kinsa QuickCare thermometer can be used without the Kinsa smartphone app but the app is required for the initial set up and for smart features

Pediatrician-recommended and FDA-cleared for adults, kids, toddlers & babies (even newborns!)

Professionally accurate and reliable oral, rectal and armpit temperature readings in 8 seconds or less

Kinsa smartphone app uses your age, fever and symptoms to help you understand how to feel better faster, when to take meds and whether to call the doctor

