Finally cut the cord with Mohu’s Leaf 30 4K/HD OTA Antenna at a new low of $21

Amazon is offering the Mohu Leaf 30 4K/HDTV OTA Antenna for $21.30 Prime shipped. This is down from its over-$30 going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who recently cut the cord to kick cable to the curb (try saying that five times fast), then this OTA antenna is a great addition to your home theater setup. Mohu is one of the biggest brands in the market for antennas, so you know this will function as desired. Plus, the super-thin design makes it easy to hide anywhere you need. Before purchasing, make sure to check out AntennaWeb to see what channels you’ll get with it. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you don’t quite need 30 miles of range, then Mohu’s Leaf Metro Portable 25-mile HDTV OTA Antenna for $13 Prime shipped is a great option. This model is refurbished, but ships with a 90-day warranty.

Don’t forget to swing by our home theater guide to see everything there is to save on from TVs to soundbars and more this Black Friday.

Mohu Leaf 30 OTA Antenna features:

ABSOLUTELY FREE HD TV FOR LIFE: 40 mile range HDTV Digital Antenna to access High Definition, Over-the-Air TV channels without a cable or satellite subscription including ABC CBS NBC PBS Fox Univision and more

THE ORIGINAL PAPER-THIN INDOOR HDTV ANTENNA: Derived from advanced US military antennas technology and engineered to provide superior access to more free HDTV channels in 1080 HD

10 FT LONG COAXIAL CABLE INCLUDED: Multi-directional and reversible digital antenna, paintable to match any decor “no pointing” needed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!