Philips Norelco Shaver + Trimmer now $34 for Black Friday (Reg. up to $120)

- Nov. 25th 2019 2:58 pm ET

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Kohl’s is now offering the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver (5175) for $33.99 shipped. Simply use code GIVETHANKS at checkout to redeem the special price. Originally $150, it regularly sells for $120 and is now at the best price we can find. Similar models are currently listed at $60 on Amazon and Best Buy and are expected to drop to $35 later this week. Features include a 5-way directional flex head and a click-on trimmer for detailing along with a wet/dry design. It will run wirelessly for up to 40 minutes and ships with everything you need to juice it back up, as well as a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s Black Friday shaver deal is a few bucks under the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body price, and well below the OneBlade Pro deal we tracked last week at $60. But you can score the standard model OneBlade for $25 Prime shipped right now. This popular option would make fo a great alternative to today’s lead and supports an even longer wireless runtime.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch, Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless Razor is still matching Amazon low at $100 (Reg. up to $150).

For more Black Friday deals available right now, our deals hub is the place to be.

Philips Norelco 5175 Electric Shaver:

  • ComfortCut blade system for a close, fast shave
  • Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave
  • Heads flex in 5 directions for unbeatable smoothness
  • Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

