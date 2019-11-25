Place Mac mini nearly anywhere with Sabrent’s metal mount: $12 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Mac mini VESA/Wall/Under Desk Mount for $11.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile mount can be affixed to a VESA-ready monitor, under a desk, or even on the wall. It features a silver powder coating that aims to protect your Mac mini from scratches and scuffs. An open design provides easy access to buttons, ports, and slots. Screws and drywall anchors come in the box, helping you get the job done with no extra accessories required. Rated 4.5/5 stars. For installation tips, be sure to swing by our guide.

Many of us wear headphones throughout the work day. For those that do, this $9 under desk headphone hanger is sure to pair nicely with today’s purchase. With 3M sticky adhesive and a screw, this mount is made to keep everything snugly held in place. It sports enough room for two pairs of headphones. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Since we’re talking about a desktop, now’s a good time to bring up the deal we spotted on Logitech’s Triathlon Mouse. It pairs with three devices and works with not only Mac and PC, but also iPadOS. Swing by today’s deal to pick one up for just $23.

Sabrent Mac mini Mount features:

Mount easily and securely your Mac mini.

Allows full access to power button, output jacks, and cables.

Silver powder coating helps protect your Mac Mini from scratches or damage.

Compatible with Unibody Mac Mini.

