Sabrent’s USB 3.0 to SSD/HDD adapter is currently 35% off at Amazon, now $6.50

Amazon is offering the Sabrent USB 3.0 to 2.5-inch SSD/HDD SATA Adapter for $6.49 Prime shipped. This is 35% off its regular price and is among the biggest discounts we’ve tracked outside of a limited-time drop to $5. If you’ve recently upgraded your laptop or MacBook from an HDD to a new SSD, or maybe a larger SSD, this is a must-have. It’ll allow you to plug in your old drive and transfer the data with ease. 2.5-inch drives require no external power, making this a great portable solution. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if you’ve yet to upgrade to an SSD, now’s your chance. We have Samsung models on sale from $58 right now, marking some of the best prices that we’ve seen historically.

Be sure to swing by our Best PC Gaming Deals guide to keep track of what new sales hit this week as we approach Black Friday.

Sabrent USB to SATA Adapter features:

Connect a 2.5″ SATA I/II/III hard drive or SSD to your computer with UASP Support

Speeds up to 5Gbps with 3.0

Hot-swappable, plug and play, no drivers needed.

LED light indicates Power and Activity status.

Reverse compatible with USB 2.0 & USB 3.0

