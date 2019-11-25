A new low strikes Samsung’s 3-Ch. Premium Soundbar: $278 at Amazon (Save $120)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 3-Channel Sound+ Premium Soundbar (HW-MS650/ZA) for $277.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $19. This sound bar sets out to do it all with an impressive total of nine speakers built-in. A wide-range tweeter aims to deliver “great sound anywhere in the room.” It can be controlled from other Alexa devices, allowing you to do things like play music entirely hands-free. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Unless you plan on making holes in the drywall, there’s a good chance that cords will be visible in your new setup. To streamline the look, I recommend grabbing Legrand’s Cord Cover Kit for $18.

While we’re on the topic of home audio, it’s a great time to share our Best of Black Friday home audio guide. There you’ll find some of the most notable deals bound to make an appearance this week.

Samsung Premium Soundbar features:

HOME THEATER SOUND: 9 speakers with dedicated amps let you experience rich, room-filling home theater sound from a one-piece soundbar without the need for a separate subwoofer

WIDE-RANGE TWEETER: Hear consistently great sound anywhere in the room with tweeters that cover a much wider frequency range

ALEXA VOICE CONTROL: Enjoy your soundbar hands-free using Alexa voice control by simply saying the song title or a few lines of the lyrics

