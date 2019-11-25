TP-Link’s Powerline/Range Extender gives you Ethernet and wireless for $30

Amazon is offering the TP-Link AV600 Powerline 802.11n Wi-Fi Range Extender for $29.99 shipped. This is a 25% discount and is a match for its all-time low at Amazon. If your Wi-Fi struggles to reach across the house, and you’re wanting another Ethernet node without running extra cable, this is the perfect solution. Not only does it act as a wireless range extender, but it also expands your existing Powerline accessories, giving you full-speed 600Mbps Ethernet ports anywhere a wall outlet is in your home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to grab this 5-pack of 5-foot Cat6 Ethernet cables. It’s just $9 Prime shipped and would make a perfect network-expanding addition.

We still have several early Black Friday deals on networking equipment from switches to routers and more with prices starting at just $25.

TP-Link Powerline Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

Up to 600Mbps speed over existing electrical wiring for seamless HD video streaming and online gaming

300-Meter range over electrical circuitry for better performance through walls and floors

Fast pairing with routers and PowerPoint adapters and simple wireless configuration via Wi-Fi Clone button, making it easy to build a seamless home network

One-touch 128-bit AES encryption with the “pair” Button for network security and data protection

