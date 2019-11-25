TP-Link’s Powerline/Range Extender gives you Ethernet and wireless for $30

- Nov. 25th 2019 4:28 pm ET

Get this deal
$40 $30
0

Amazon is offering the TP-Link AV600 Powerline 802.11n Wi-Fi Range Extender for $29.99 shipped. This is a 25% discount and is a match for its all-time low at Amazon. If your Wi-Fi struggles to reach across the house, and you’re wanting another Ethernet node without running extra cable, this is the perfect solution. Not only does it act as a wireless range extender, but it also expands your existing Powerline accessories, giving you full-speed 600Mbps Ethernet ports anywhere a wall outlet is in your home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Use some of your savings to grab this 5-pack of 5-foot Cat6 Ethernet cables. It’s just $9 Prime shipped and would make a perfect network-expanding addition.

We still have several early Black Friday deals on networking equipment from switches to routers and more with prices starting at just $25.

TP-Link Powerline Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

  • Up to 600Mbps speed over existing electrical wiring for seamless HD video streaming and online gaming
  • 300-Meter range over electrical circuitry for better performance through walls and floors
  • Fast pairing with routers and PowerPoint adapters and simple wireless configuration via Wi-Fi Clone button, making it easy to build a seamless home network
  • One-touch 128-bit AES encryption with the “pair” Button for network security and data protection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$40 $30

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Black Friday 2019 Networking

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide