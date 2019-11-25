Save 33% on this authentic Upriser Ducati Panigale RC Motorcycle at $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 S Remote Control Motorcycle for $99.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, marks one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This 1:6th scale remote control motorcycle features unique self-balancing technology, authentic Ducati Panigale V4 details, and more. It measures nearly 14-inches long, can hit top speeds of 12 MPH, and its built-in battery nets you 45 minutes of driving per charge. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to bring an RC motorcycle into your life, consider this Top Race model for $29 at Amazon instead. Sure you won’t get the authentic details, larger size, or other higher-end functionality. But it’ll still make a novel gift if the lead deal’s price is a little too high.

Upriser Ducati Panigale RC Motorcycle features:

The Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 S RC defies gravity! Press the button on the controller to pop the motorcycle into an impressive freestanding wheelie. Drive in any direction, even backwards, while balanced on one wheel – no kickstand or support is needed! Reach speeds of up to 12 miles (20 kilometers) an hour and feel the thrill of Ducati motorcycle racing at your fingertips! Mirroring the same high-performance as its namesake, the Upriser provides an unrivaled RC experience.

