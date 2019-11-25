At $66, Amazon has priced Yale’s Touchscreen Deadbolt to sell (Reg. $109), more

Amazon is offering the Yale Touchscreen Deadbolt (YRD120NR0BP) for $65.99 shipped. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $19. This touchscreen deadbolt empowers you to trade in keys in favor of a passcode. I’ve been living like this for a couple years now and have zero desire to go back to keyed-entry. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers. Continue reading to find more deadbolts on sale.

Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Z-Wave Smart Deadbolt (YRD226ZW2619) for $131.99 shipped. That’s up to $67 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $13. While this offering costs quite a bit more than the featured deal, it’s justified thanks to its support for Z-Wave. This opens up a world of home automation opportunities. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Whichever lock you choose, it’s likely to look its best with a new door lever. The AmazonBasics Contemporary Stamford Door Lever is $28 and sports a modern look that is certain to pair nicely.

Further sophisticate your home when picking up a new Ring doorbell for as little as $58. Those that would like to pair an Echo Show 5 with a Ring doorbell can do so from $139 too.

Yale Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the touchscreen keypad, Create unique pin codes to share with family and friends

Backlit touchscreen keypad wakes with a touch – lock the door behind you by tapping the keypad

