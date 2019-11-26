Kid’s toys, L.O.L. Surprise!, and STEM tech are in today’s Gold Box from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off select L.O.L Surprise!, Poopsie toys and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a two-pack of L.O.L. Surprise! Lils Winter Disco Series with 5 Surprises for $9.09. It typically goes for upwards of $15 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Inside you’ll find five L.O.L. Surprise! toys in each ball, including secret messages, stickers, accessories, and more. Today’s sale includes additional L.O.L. Surprise offerings as well from $7 that are certainly worth checking out if you’re looking for a low-cost stocking stuffer this year. Each one has solid ratings across the board. Hit the jump for a more education-focused toy Gold Box with additional deals.
Inside today’s Gold Box you’ll also find the app-enabled Shifu Orboot Augmented Reality Interactive Globe for Kids at $34.99. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. When paired with an iPad, iPhone, or Android device, this globe can take your child “on an augmented reality-based journey around the world. Fun. Interactive. Educational. Learn Geography, History, Environmental Science, and more.” It’s currently a #1 best-seller at Amazon with solid ratings, as well. Learn more here.
L.O.L. Surprise features:
- Unbox 5 surprises with L.O.L. Surprise! lils winter disco series.
- Will you get a fuzzy Lil pet Or a Lil Sis? Or even a Lil brother?
- Add water for a color change surprise.
- 5 surprises! (1) secret message, (2) stickers, (3) accessory, (4) accessory, (5) Lil.
- Decorate ball with stickers to make it into the face of a snow B.B.
- Collect all in the winter disco series (glitter globe dolls, pets, and lils) to build a glitter snow B.B.
