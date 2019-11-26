Kid’s toys, L.O.L. Surprise!, and STEM tech are in today’s Gold Box from $7

- Nov. 26th 2019 6:56 am ET

From $7
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off select L.O.L Surprise!, Poopsie toys and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a two-pack of L.O.L. Surprise! Lils Winter Disco Series with 5 Surprises for $9.09. It typically goes for upwards of $15 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Inside you’ll find five L.O.L. Surprise! toys in each ball, including secret messages, stickers, accessories, and more. Today’s sale includes additional L.O.L. Surprise offerings as well from $7 that are certainly worth checking out if you’re looking for a low-cost stocking stuffer this year. Each one has solid ratings across the board. Hit the jump for a more education-focused toy Gold Box with additional deals.

Inside today’s Gold Box you’ll also find the app-enabled Shifu Orboot Augmented Reality Interactive Globe for Kids at $34.99. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. When paired with an iPad, iPhone, or Android device, this globe can take your child “on an augmented reality-based journey around the world. Fun. Interactive. Educational. Learn Geography, History, Environmental Science, and more.” It’s currently a #1 best-seller at Amazon with solid ratings, as well. Learn more here.

L.O.L. Surprise features:

  • Unbox 5 surprises with L.O.L. Surprise! lils winter disco series.
  • Will you get a fuzzy Lil pet Or a Lil Sis? Or even a Lil brother?
  • Add water for a color change surprise.
  • 5 surprises! (1) secret message, (2) stickers, (3) accessory, (4) accessory, (5) Lil.
  • Decorate ball with stickers to make it into the face of a snow B.B.
  • Collect all in the winter disco series (glitter globe dolls, pets, and lils) to build a glitter snow B.B.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more

Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more

The best Black Friday deals are right here at 9to5Toys.
Toys & Hobbies LOL Surprise

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp