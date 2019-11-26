Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Under Armour, Fossil, Hunter, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Under Armour Outlet takes extra 30% off orders of $50 + free shipping
- Joe’s New Balance Black Friday Deals are live with prices from $8 shipped
- Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale takes 50% off sitewide: Outerwear, more
- Reebok 40% off classic footwear with promo code CL40 at checkout
- Steep and Cheap offers up to 75% off top brands during its Pre-Black Friday
Casual and Formalwear |
- Fossil’s Black Friday Sale updates your accessories w/ 30% off + free shipping
- Express Black Friday Event is here! Score 50% off sitewide + free shipping
- Saks Off Fifth Black Friday Event takes up to 85% off sitewide: UGG, Cole Haan, more
- Hunter takes up to 50% off sitewide during its Black Friday Sale + free shipping
- Timberland’s Black Friday Sale starts now! Save 30% off popular boots, more
- TOMS takes 30% off sitewide during its Black Friday Event with deals from $35
Home Goods and more |
- Sweep up some early Black Friday savings on the Shark Navigator Vac for $100
- Technivorm coffee makers see rare Black Friday price drops starting from $175
- This mid-century modern dark walnut TV stand has returned to $138 (Save $45)
- Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide + Vacuum Sealer: $99 ($70 off)
- Amazon slashes 40% off Slice’s Mini Box Cutter, now under $6 Prime shipped
