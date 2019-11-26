Brydge aluminum iPad keyboards on sale for all models from $50

Brydge makes some of our favorite iPad accessories, and this Black Friday, we’re getting notable discounts on nearly its entire lineup at Amazon. Free shipping is available for all. Brydge is known for using high-quality materials and recreating a full QWERTY keyboard for your iPad. Many of today’s deals, which you can find below, are at new Amazon all-time lows. Hit the jump for all this year’s best Brydge deals.

Headlining is the Brydge Pro Wireless Keyboard for iPad Pro at $99.99. You have your choice of two colors for both the 11- and 12.9-inch models, each of which are 33% off and at new Amazon all-time lows. Each Brydge keyboard is made from “single piece of high-grade aluminum”, weighing in at just 24-ounces. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling this premium keyboard “an excellent alternative to Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro” that “really does transform the iPad Pro into a full laptop replacement.” Amazon customers largely agree.

Other notable Brydge keyboard deals include:

Brydge Pro features:

As an industry-leading wireless Bluetooth keyboard for the iPad Pro will provide an excellent typing experience. The Brydge Pro 12.9 is designed to perfectly match the iPad Pro, in size, color and material. A full keyboard with dedicated iOS special function keys giving you the functionality of an iPad and the productivity of a laptop. Enjoy an unmatched Macbook-like typing experience you can’t get with any other wireless keyboard.Forged out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum, the Brydge Pro 12.9 is designed to give you a stable base for your iPad Pro yet maximum flexibility. The versatile Bluetooth keyboard design brings functionality and productivity to your fingertips with the tactile adjustable backlit keys. Weighing in at 24.3 ounces to keep mobility simple, dependable, and productive.

