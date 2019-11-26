The countdown to Black Friday is on and ahead of the shopping event, ComiXology is launching a batch of digital comic deals. One sale that’s sure to standout takes up to 75% off a selection of over 1,000 DC graphic novels all priced at $4.99. If you’re looking to a place to start, 52 Vol. 1 is a great read and has dropped from its usual $13 going rate. Today’s offer is one of the first times in recent memory that we’ve seen this release on sale, and marks a new low on a digital copy. ComiXology Unlimited subscribers can enjoy this one for free. With Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman missing, other heroes will have take up defending the DC universe following one of the series’ most defining moments. Head below for even more discounted DC novels, as well as additional comic deals to enjoy before Black Friday.

Other notable DC pre-Black Friday deals:

ComiXology’s pre-Black Friday sales don’t end there though, as there’s a sale entirely dedicated to Batman. Here you’ll find another batch of $4.99 novels with the same up to 75% discounts as the lead deal. So if the Black Knight is more your speed, checking out this sale is a must.

For something a little different, ComiXology also has plenty of Dark Horse comics on sale. Here deals start at $2.99 and cover everything from American Gods and Hellboy to World of Warcraft and more. In fact, there’s so much discounted that ComiXology had to split everything into two different sales sorted by titles with A-H and I-Z.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!