Cree’s Connected Smart Bulbs work with Alexa at new lows from $3 each

- Nov. 26th 2019 11:57 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Cree Connected Daylight 60W Smart LED Light Bulb for $3.62 Prime shipped. Pick up a six-pack to get them for $3.22 each, or opt for soft white at $4.02 Prime shipped. For comparison, Home Depot sells these for around $12 per bulb and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Cree’s smart bulbs are compatible with Alexa for simple voice commands. Plus, they’re dimmable, which can help set a romantic atmosphere this Christmas. You’ll get up to 815 lumens of light output from these bulbs, offering up plenty of illumination for any scenario. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Now, to save even more per bulb, you can nab 24 AmazonBasics 60W LEDs for around $0.75 each. While there are no smarts here, it’s one of the only ways to save even more if you’re looking to outfit your home with LED bulbs.

If you’d rather change out light switches instead of bulbs, we currently have TP-Link models on sale from $19 at Amazon.

Cree Smart LED Light Bulbs feature:

  • Dimmable LED light bulb for indoor use only
  • Compatible with multiple platforms including Amazon Echo, Wink, Wemo, smartphones and zigbee certified hubs (hub sold separately)
  • Simply install your bulbs & compatible hub
  • 3 year limited warranty
  • Illumination upto 815 lumens
  • 60 watt equivalent LED bulb provides an omnidirectional all-around light source

