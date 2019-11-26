Set up an 11-ft. screen with Epson’s 1080p Projector at $600 (Reg. $750), more

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 2150 Wireless 1080p Projector for $599.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart, Best Buy, B&H, and Dell. That’s $150 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $50. This 2,500-lumen projector is able to create a massive 11-foot screen. Doing the math, that’s the equivalent of putting four 60-inch TVs together. Built-in Miracast functionality allows Android and Windows users to wirelessly fling content to it. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more projector deals.

Looking for 4K? You’re in luck because we’ve also found Optoma’s 4K HDR Smart Projector (UHD51ALV) for $1,499 shipped. This is a $300 savings off what you’d spend at Walmart and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. In addition to support for 4K HDR, owners will also be able to control it from Assistant or Alexa-enabled devices, letting you tweak volume, change the input source, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

No matter which option you land on, I strongly recommend picking up VIVO’s Projector Mount for $16. I’ve been using this mount for years now and have found it easy to adjust and get things just the way I like them.

Epson Home Cinema 2150 Projector features:

  • Bright ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the projector has 2,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness
  • Widescreen Full HD 1080p entertainment up to 11 feet (132 inches diagonal) or more over 4x larger than a 60 inch flat panel

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

