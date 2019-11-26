Set up an 11-ft. screen with Epson’s 1080p Projector at $600 (Reg. $750), more

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 2150 Wireless 1080p Projector for $599.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart, Best Buy, B&H, and Dell. That’s $150 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $50. This 2,500-lumen projector is able to create a massive 11-foot screen. Doing the math, that’s the equivalent of putting four 60-inch TVs together. Built-in Miracast functionality allows Android and Windows users to wirelessly fling content to it. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more projector deals.

Looking for 4K? You’re in luck because we’ve also found Optoma’s 4K HDR Smart Projector (UHD51ALV) for $1,499 shipped . This is a $300 savings off what you’d spend at Walmart and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. In addition to support for 4K HDR, owners will also be able to control it from Assistant or Alexa-enabled devices, letting you tweak volume, change the input source, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of reviewers.

No matter which option you land on, I strongly recommend picking up VIVO’s Projector Mount for $16. I’ve been using this mount for years now and have found it easy to adjust and get things just the way I like them.

Epson Home Cinema 2150 Projector features:

Bright ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the projector has 2,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness

Widescreen Full HD 1080p entertainment up to 11 feet (132 inches diagonal) or more over 4x larger than a 60 inch flat panel

