Get six months of SiriusXM Select with a Google Nest Hub for $69 ($230 value)

New SiriusXM subscribers can score 6-months of Select plus a Google Nest Hub for $69. For comparison, six months of Select service would set you back over $100 at normal prices, and Google’s Nest Hub has a retail price of $130 at Best Buy, though it’s currently on sale for $100 there right now. You’ll be able to enjoy Sirius in your car or on your brand-new Google Nest Hub, offering the ability to listen to your favorite stations no matter where you are. Plus, the Nest Hub is a great way to command your smart home. Learn more about SiriusXM here.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather give Sirius a try before dropping some cash on it, then this 3-month free trial is perfect for you. There’s no Google Nest Hub bundle here, but at no cost whatsoever, it’s a great way to give satellite radio a shot before buying in.

If you do take advantage of the free Sirius offer instead of the Nest Hub bundle, keep your eye out for a Google Home Mini at just $19 this Black Friday.

Terms and Conditions:

OFFER DETAILS: Activate a Select subscription, pay $69.00 for your first 6 months, and get a Google Nest Hub, while supplies last. Fees and taxes apply. A credit card is required on this offer. If you cancel or terminate your subscription during the first 6 months, you will be charged a $69 EARLY TERMINATION FEE. Your service will automatically renew thereafter every month and you will be charged at then-current rates. Please see our Customer Agreement for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes calling us at 1-866-635-2349. All fees, content and features are subject to change. This offer is presented exclusively by Sirius XM Radio Inc. This offer cannot be combined with any other and may be modified or terminated at any time. Limit 1 Google Nest Hub per new Select subscription purchased on this offer. Following your subscription purchase, a link to store.google.com will be provided to you and Google will ship your Google Nest Hub.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!