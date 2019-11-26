Star Wars fans can save 25% on Hasbro’s X-Wing Helmet at a new low of $75

Amazon is currently offering the Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker X-Wing Helmet for $74.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you can’t get enough of The Mandalorian or you’re on the edge of your seat waiting for The Rise of Skywalker to hit theaters next month, this helmet is sure to be a must-have collectible. This highly-detailed collectible looks to authentically recreate the iconic prop that makes an appearance throughout the Original Trilogy. On top of its display-worthy looks, it features three internal speakers which synchronize with LED lights to make it seem like you’re really piloting an X-Wing. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now if you’re looking to add some X-Wing action to your desk, the lead deal might be a little too big. That’s why we recommend LEGO X-Wing Starfighter kit at $50 instead. This 731-piece kit includes the famous Rebel starfighter alongside Luke and Biggs minifigures in their pilot suits, and of course, a brick-built R2-D2.

Speaking of LEGO, right now we’re seeing a batch of noteworthy deals on everything from Star Wars to City, Technic, and more.

Luke Skywalker X-Wing Helmet features:

Featuring highly-detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, lights, and sound FX, this full-scale replica of Luke skywalker’s iconic helmet is a great addition to any fan’s collection. 3 internal speakers create a surround sound experience and synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate the blasts of enemy vehicles. Whether piloting an X-wing or a Snowspeeder, Luke Skywalker wore his iconic helmet into battle against the Empire

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!