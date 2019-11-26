This mid-century modern dark walnut TV stand has returned to $138 (Save $45)

- Nov. 26th 2019 1:57 pm ET

$138
0

Amazon is offering the WE Furniture Dark Walnut TV Stand for $138.15 shipped. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Pier 1 and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. For those of you that gravitate towards mid-century modern design, this TV stand likely strikes all the right chords. Storage-wise, buyers will gain two cabinets along with some adjustable shelving. This versatile piece of furniture will look great in a living room, bedroom, home office, and more. It’s built to support TVs up to 66-inches in size, making it a solid choice for most use-cases. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

If you plan on scoring a TV larger than 66-inches this Black Friday, consider mounting it on the wall above your new TV stand. The AmazonBasics No-Stud Mount is $25 and supports up to 80-inch TVs weighing 150-pounds using drywall alone.

Now that we’ve got a stand and mount figured out, it’s time to shop TVs. Just a bit ago we found several discounts worth having a look at. Prices start at just $100, so head on over and see for yourself.

WE Furniture Dark Walnut TV Stand features:

  • Tapered legs and minimal hardware create a sleek, mid-century modern design
  • Includes adjustable shelving and cord management feature
  • Convenient combination of open and closed storage with a center tempered glass shelf
  • Perfect for your living room, bedroom, or home office for extra storage space
  • Can comfortably accommodate TVs up to 66-inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$138

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Black Friday 2019

About the Author