This mid-century modern dark walnut TV stand has returned to $138 (Save $45)

Amazon is offering the WE Furniture Dark Walnut TV Stand for $138.15 shipped. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Pier 1 and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. For those of you that gravitate towards mid-century modern design, this TV stand likely strikes all the right chords. Storage-wise, buyers will gain two cabinets along with some adjustable shelving. This versatile piece of furniture will look great in a living room, bedroom, home office, and more. It’s built to support TVs up to 66-inches in size, making it a solid choice for most use-cases. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

If you plan on scoring a TV larger than 66-inches this Black Friday, consider mounting it on the wall above your new TV stand. The AmazonBasics No-Stud Mount is $25 and supports up to 80-inch TVs weighing 150-pounds using drywall alone.

Now that we’ve got a stand and mount figured out, it’s time to shop TVs. Just a bit ago we found several discounts worth having a look at. Prices start at just $100, so head on over and see for yourself.

WE Furniture Dark Walnut TV Stand features:

Tapered legs and minimal hardware create a sleek, mid-century modern design

Includes adjustable shelving and cord management feature

Convenient combination of open and closed storage with a center tempered glass shelf

Perfect for your living room, bedroom, or home office for extra storage space

Can comfortably accommodate TVs up to 66-inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!