Ninja’s Foodi Air Fry Electric Grill is now $160 for the holidays (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill for $159.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy or down at $170 with $45 in Kohl’s cash. Regularly $230, this is the advertised Black Friday price, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This isn’t your average air fryer as it can also grill and sear your food. It comes with a 4-quart air fry basket but can also create “char-grilled marks and flavors” using 500-degree Surround Searing and the high-density grill grate. A 6-quart cooking pot is included along with a cleaning brush. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

If the 5-in-1 Foodi above is overkill for your personal needs, there are plenty of options out there for less. Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-quart Air Fryer is down at $30 for Black Friday on Amazon and Best Buy right now. While you won’t get any of the grilling features here, it does provide nearly as much air frying space for a fraction of the price.

Speaking of holiday cooker deals, we are already tracking some impressive deals on Instant Pot and all of the Anova sous-vide Black Friday deals are now live. Swing by our Home Goods Guide and Black Friday deals hub for more.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Electric Grill:

Fry and grill fast with this Ninja Foodi grill. The 500° cyclonic-air feature provides Surround Searing and eliminates the need for flipping, while the thawing function defrosts and grills food in minutes. This Ninja Foodi grill has an air-fry function that delivers delicious and healthy meals without using a lot of oil.

