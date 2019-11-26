PNY’s extremely small Elite-X Fit 128GB flash drive is down to $16 right now

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the PNY Elite-X Fit 128GB 200MB/s USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $15.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and direct from PNY. This is down from its $35 list price, $21 going rate at Walmart, and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. This flash drive is smaller than the average finger, making it a great storage device to keep on your person at all times. It has a handy lanyard spot that can be used to attach it to a keyring, making sure it’s always at the ready. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if 128GB is a bit much, check out the 64GB version for $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. It has all of the same features as today’s lead deal, but just half the storage.

Don’t miss out on our other storage deals going on right now. We have Seagate’s 2TB SSHD at $60 (Reg. $90), Samsung storage from $58, and even more.

PNY Elite-X Fit 128GB Flash Drive features:

The 128GB elite-x fit USB 3. 0 Flash Drive features read speeds up to 200MB/sec. Backwards compatible with USB 2. 0

Transfer speeds approximately 10 times faster than standard PNY USB 2. 0 Flash drives

Save and share videos, photos, music, and more with ease

The 128GB elite-x fit USB 3. 0 Flash Drive can hold approximately 23, 674 songs

Long-stay, micro-sized, low profile design Can remain connected to PC or laptop for maximum convenience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!