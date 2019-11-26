Segway’s Drift W1 Electric Hovershoes hit Amazon all-time low at $300 ($169 off)

Amazon offers the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Hovershoes for $299.99 shipped. As a comparison, they originally sold for $449 but have dropped to $469. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and beats Segway’s own official Black Friday price by $30. Jump into the future this holiday season with a pair of Segway Ninebot Drift hovershoes. Fully electric with up to 45-minutes of run-time, these unique transporters can move you at up to 12MPH. Additionally, with a max capacity of 220-pounds, these futuristic shoes can handle adults and kids. My favorite part? Integrated RGB lighting lets you ride in style wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 70% of Amazon reviewers.

Looking for a more traditional electric ride? The Swagger Pro electric scooter from Swagtron is $50 less and offers a more approachable design. That includes over 14-miles on a full charge with a top speed of 15MPH. It is also built to carry riders up to 220-pounds, making it suitable for adults and kids alike. Learn more here.

Segway Drift Hovershoes feature:

Latest Self-Balancing Technology: Whether riding on one foot or both feet, riders have a variety of fun riding and freestyle options with Segway Drift W1. Freely ride and balances with each foot.

Powerful Performance: A single fully charged battery can run up to 45 minutes and top speed of 12 mph. Designed for both kids and adults, each skate weighs just 7.7 lbs but can carry a max load of 220 pounds.

Colorful Light Setting: Adjustable RGB light in 3 light modes allow you to ride in style wherever you go.

World-Class Quality: The W1 hovershoes feature a 10mm rubber bumper, magnesium alloy skeleton, smart battery management system, and IP54 waterproof protection. UL 2272 certified.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!