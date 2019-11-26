Sweep up some early Black Friday savings on the Shark Navigator Vac for $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum for carpet and hardwood floors at $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150 or more at retailers like Home Depot with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This top-rated vacuum delivers everything you want in an upright, including a powerful filter that “traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum.” It weighs in at 12.5-pounds and offers 25-feet of cord length to maneuver around your home. Not to mention, it includes various pet tools for cleaning when your dogs or cats have their way with the sofa. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon reviewers.

Save further and drop some weight with the BLACK+DECKER Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum for $49.99. At 50% less than today’s lead deal, you’ll be able to enjoy a vacuum that weighs less without sacrificing too many features. You will miss out on the filter function but it does include a handful of necessary tools for extra cleaning. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum features:

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum for Carpet and Hard Floor with Lift Away Hand Vacuum, Pet Tool, HEPA Filter, and Anti Allergy Seal (NV352), Lavender. Due to the tremendous suction of the Shark Navigator Lift Away vacuum, the suction release feature has been added. This allows you to adjust the amount of suction to optimize push and pull on high pile carpets and area rugs. For instance, if you’re cleaning a small area rug and it is being pulled up by the floor nozzle, simply turn the suction release collar located at the base of the handle to the right to release excess air from the unit. This will lower the amount of suction at the floor nozzle, making it easier to push and pull the vacuum while still getting your carpets clean.

