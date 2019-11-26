Amazon slashes 40% off Slice’s Mini Box Cutter, now under $6 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Slice Mini Box Cutter for $5.76 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s good for 40% off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. With Black Friday and Christmas just around the corner, you’re bound to receive a lot of shipments. This deal is here to save the day and make you a box-opening champ. An ambidextrous design ensures that both righties and lefties can use it with ease. With a ceramic blade in tow, this cutter is ready to last up to 11 times longer than steel. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

It’s unlikely that you’ll go through the holiday season without shipping something. Put today’s savings to use by picking up some Scotch Packaging Tape for $3. You’ll get about 60-feet of tape, which should be enough to keep you going for a while.

Now all you’ve got to do is find some deals worth buying. Thankfully we’ve made that simple for you with a handy guide that keeps all of our Black Friday deals in once place. Head over to see what’s up for grabs.

Slice Mini Box Cutter features:

Mini Size = Fits in your Palm! Perfect cutter that sticks in your fridge, and cuts through all of your everyday packaging/slicing needs. Ideal for Unboxing. Cuts Right or Left Handed!

Includes one double-sided Slice ceramic blade – Stays sharp up to 11X longer than steel and never rusts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!