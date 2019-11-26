Score Black Friday pricing on 802.11ac routers, extenders, switches, more from $15

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Archer C5400X Tri-Band Gigabit 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $219.99 shipped. Typically selling for $290 these day, that’s good for a $70 discount, is $40 under the previous price drop, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s high-end Wi-Fi router packs plenty of features to justify its premium price tag, including up to 5,400 Mb/s network throughput, Gigabit Ethernet ports with Link Aggregation, dual USB 3.0 ports and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 630 customers. Head below to save on Ethernet switches, range extenders, and even more home networking essentials from $15.

Other notable networking deals include:

802.11ac Routers:

Range Extenders:

Ethernet Switches:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing several other ways to give your Wi-Fi router an upgrade in our round up of early Black Friday deals from $25.

Archer C5400X Tri-Band Gigabit Router features:

This high-performance gaming router features a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, three co-processors, and 1GB of RAM memory for up to 66% faster throughput over comparable routers. In addition to enhanced processing power, this router also features link aggregation, allowing you to combine two of the eight Gigabit LAN ports, effectively doubling your connection speed from 1 Gb/s to 2 Gb/s.

