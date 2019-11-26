TP-Link Smart Home Sale: Light Switch $19.50, Dimmable/Tunable Bulb $18, more

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch (HS200) for $19.34 shipped. That’s about 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Not only can this light switch be manually toggled, it also can be controlled using the highly-rated Kasa app, Alexa, Assistant, and even Cortana. Having converted my entire home to smart lighting nearly a year ago, its something I can’t recommend highly enough. Since I have Echo devices in every room, I’m able to ask Alexa to adjust lighting without ever needing to press a button. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more TP-Link smart home gear on sale.

More TP-Link smart home gear on sale:

If you’re not committed to the TP-Link brand, consider Tessan’s Smart Dimmer Switch. Once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, pricing will be on-par with the featured deal and you’ll score the ability to dim your lights. I use these in my home and have zero complaints.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch features:

Control from Anywhere – Turn Electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app.

Guided install: No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs. Auxiliary switch configurations. The Kasa Smart app guides you through easy step-by-step installation.

