VUDU pre-Black Friday sale has 4K + HD at $5, plus a selection of FREE titles

VUDU is back with its $4.99 and under sale, this time with nearly 550 titles available. You’ll find 4K new releases, HD classics, and even some titles free-to-watch as long as you’re OK with seeing some ads. Our favorite is Ender’s Game in 4K at $4.99, which goes for $13 in HD at Google Play. iTunes is matching in 4K, and Amazon also has it for $5 in HD. Ender’s Game follows children through a time of trial and testing as they train to protect against a total alien invasion. This action-packed sci-fi thriller is one of my personal favorites, offering up a unique storyline and fantastic cinematic effects. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below the jump for even more of our top picks, or drop by VUDU to view everything on sale.
Other $5 or less movies:
- Taken (Reg. $15)
- Gold (Reg. $15)
- Free with ads
- Stuart Little (Reg. $13)
- Free with ads
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Reg. $15)
- Free with ads
- The Martian 4K (Reg. $15)
- Rat Race (Reg. $15)
- Free with ads
- Olympus Has Fallen (Reg. $13)
- Mrs. Doubtfire (Reg. $15)
- Night at the Museum (Reg. $15)
- The Mask (Reg. $15)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Reg. $15)
- Here Comes the Boom (Reg. $13)
- Hook (Reg. $13)
- RoboCop (Reg. $15)
- …and many more…
Don’t miss out on Apple’s pre-Black Friday iTunes sale. Bundles start at $8, 4K titles will set you back $5, and there’s even more from just $4.
Ender’s Game:
As fears of an alien invasion grow, Earth’s International Fleet recruits an unlikely leader— a young and brilliant boy—to command its forces and fight for the future of the human race. Based on the worldwide bestseller and featuring an all-star cast, ENDER’S GAME bursts with epic adventure and stunning visual effects.
