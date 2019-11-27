Advent calendars from $6 Prime shipped: Disney, Pixar, Melissa & Doug, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Countdown, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Advent Calendars from Disney, Fisher-Price, and Melissa & Doug. Free shipping is available across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the bunch is the Disney Mickey Mouse Advent Calendar for $19.99. Regularly $30, today’s offer is 33% below the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and just in-time for the holidays. Countdown to Christmas with various gifts each day including “11 mini surprise figures, 5 customizable holiday accessories, 5 character stickers, and 3 decorative gift boxes.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more options from under $6.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more. From Disney and Pixar themed calendars to the Grinch, Melissa & Doug, Fisher-Price, and more, there are options in here for everyone. Starting from under $6 Prime shipped, you’ll find the rest of today’s Advent calendar deals at Amazon right here.

You might have noticed we have some notable deals on LEGO and Stars calendars in our previous roundup. You’ll also find loads of the best beauty advent calendars for 2019 right here from MAC, Sephora and more.

Disney Mickey Mouse Advent Calendar:

Discover the magic of the holidays with the Disney Mickey Mouse Advent calendar! Countdown to Christmas with Mickey Mouse and his friends!

Set comes with: 11 mini surprise figures, 5 customizable holiday accessories, 5 character stickers, and 3 decorative gift boxes.

Calendar features Mickey Mouse and his friends dressed in holiday outfits around a Christmas tree.

Open a new window each day to reveal the surprise.

Ages 3+

