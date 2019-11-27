Pre-Black Friday Blu-ray/4K deals include The Grinch at new lows, more from $7

Amazon is offering Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas on 4K Blu-ray for $10.96 Prime shipped. Ditch the 4K option to get this Christmas classic at $6.96 Prime shipped. Normally up to $20, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. The Grinch is a Christmas must when it comes to classic movies. In my house, we traditionally watch it a week or two prior, and Jim Carey’s rendition is among my favorites. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, for those who prefer the newer style of Benedict Cumberbatch, Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is currently available for $13.96 on 4K Blu-ray. Standard Blu-ray is down to $7.96. Both are new all-time lows that we’ve tracked and are the best available. This brand-new version of the Grinch offers a different animation style, which brings a new feel to an old classic. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More Blu-rays on sale:

Don’t miss out on Apple’s Black Friday movie sale on iTunes. There’s quite a bit to see there, from 4K titles to bundles, budget-focused flicks, and more.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas:

Discover the true meaning of the holiday season with the live action adaptation of the beloved classic, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch, director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer reimagine one of the most enduring holiday stories of all time. Why is the Grinch (Carrey) such a grouch? No one seems to know, until little Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) takes matters into her own hands and turns both Whoville and the Grinch’s world upside down, inside out… and funny side up. Filled with dazzling scenery, special effects, makeup and costumes, this is an adventure “that can make your heart grow three sizes – if you’re not laughing too hard!” (Steve Murray, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

