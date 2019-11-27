Amazon has Bushnell binoculars from $40.50 for today only (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Countdown, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Bushnell binoculars. Bushnell’s H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Roof Prism Binocular (10 x 42-mm, Black) are now on sale for $58.49 shipped. Regularly $90 or more at Amazon, very similar models go for over $110 at Walmart right now with today’s deal being the lowest we can find and a new Amazon low. This waterproof set features 10x magnification with a 42-millimeter objective diameter and 12-foot close focus distance. The twist-up eye cups and large center focus knob make for easy operation and the limited lifetime warranty adds some peace of mind while out on the hiking trail. Rated 4+ stars from 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals below.

If the lead deal above is a bit pricey for your casual sightseeing needs, consider the Bushnell PowerView 20×50 Super High-Powered Surveillance Binoculars instead. Also on sale today, the regularly $60 set is down to $40.65 shipped, which is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in about a year. While not quite as high-end or professional as the featured deal above, the magnification is even better and there is an “Insta focus” system to help casual users get a better look at the right time.

Browse through the rest of today’s Bushnell sale right here and for more outdoor gear visit this morning’s Pelican sale, and the Black Friday 2019 deals hub.

Bushnell H2O Waterproof Roof Prism Binocular:

100 percent waterproof, O ring sealed and nitrogen purged for reliable, fog free performance

BaK 4 prisms and multi coated optics offer crisp clear images with improved light transmission

Non slip rubber armor and Soft Texture Grip absorbs shock and provides a firm grip

10x magnification and 42 millimeter objective diameter; 12 foot close focus distance; 17 millimeter eye relief

