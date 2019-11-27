Amazon’s canvas duffle bag is now $29.50 for Black Friday (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Canvas Duffel Bag for $29.47 shipped. That’s down from the regular $50 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s also $6 less than our previous mention. With its stylish and vintage design, this duffel bag is ready for work, the gym or wherever your day takes you. It has storage for your electronics and exterior pockets for accessories or whatever else you may have on-hand. There’s also plenty of room to tote around your MacBook as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prefer something a bit more streamlined? Amazon’s in-house MacBook sleeves offer dedicated storage for nearly any size device in two finishes. Check out the entire lineup right here. Of course, you’ll miss out on extra room for your other accessories, clothing, and more with these cases. So it’s worth considering both options and your needs.

We still have plenty of Timbuk2 bags on sale for Black Friday as well. Check out our various bag deals starting at just $13 in yesterday’s roundup, including the popular Timbuk2 Tuck Pack for $55.

AmazonBasics Canvas Duffel Bag features:

Duffel bag with space for clothes, toiletries, and more; perfect for 2- to 3-day weekend or business trips; can be used as a carry-on bag

Made of durable, lightweight, Khaki-colored canvas with fine leather trim for ultimate strength and good looks

2 loop handles, plus a heavy-duty shoulder strap for comfortable carrying

Interior and exterior pockets help keep smaller items organized and easy to find

Backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

