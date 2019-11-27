Amazon’s #1 best-selling Apple Watch bands come in a 3-pack from $7

Yandu (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of Apple Watch bands in various sizes and colors from $7.21 Prime shipped. Most listings sit at $8.49, which is still a stellar deal considering this bundle typically sells for $12-$15 and has never been offered for less. You’ll find four different sizing options for Apple Watch Series 1-5. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. These are the #1 best-selling Apple Watch bands at Amazon, making it an easy gift for the fitness tracking aficionado on your holiday shopping list. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

Considering today’s lead deal works out to about $2.50 per band, that’s about as good as it gets. You’ll find various options from $5 in our best Apple Watch band roundup, but for the bargain-minded, this is a a great deal.

Looking for a new Apple Watch? We have those deals too! Black Friday is a great time to pick up Apple’s latest wearable at a steep discount.

Yandu Apple Watch Bands feature:

  • Premium Material: The apple sport bands for apple iwatch 38mm/40mm and apple iwatch 42mm/44mm are made of durable and soft silicone material, which can prevent skin from irritation and bring you a comfortable wearing experience.
  • Multi Choices: There are different popular colors apple sport band to personalize your apple iwatch and fit your mood, outfit in daily life, dress up your apple iWatch and highlight your unique taste.
  • Easy Installation: The sport band for apple iWatch comes with watch lugs on both ends

