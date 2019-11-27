The highly-rated Bloons TD 6 drops to $1 on iOS for the holidays (Reg. $5)

Bloons TD 6 is one of highest rated games on the App Store. Its colorful tower defense experience has garnered a 4+ star rating from over 58,000 users and is now on sale for Black Friday. The regularly $5 iOS game is now available for just $1 on the App Store. Outside of brief, 1-day freebie offer back in July, this is the lowest price we have tracked. It features 37 original maps, 21 monkey towers with 3 upgrade paths, 8 unique heroes and a series of different game modes/difficulty settings to expand the experience after you’re finished the main campaign. More details below.

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

Bloons TD 6:

The Bloons are back and better than ever! Get ready for a massive 3D tower defense game designed to give you hours and hours of the best strategy gaming available. Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome monkey towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last Bloon that comes your way! 21 powerful monkey towers, including new BTD6 towers Druid and Alchemist and recently added Mortar Monkey and Engineer Monkey.

