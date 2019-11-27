Less than $6.50 scores Bosch’s 34-Pc. Drill and Drive Bit Set (Save 45%), more

Amazon is offering the Bosch 34-Pc. Drill and Drive Bit Set (MS4034) for $6.33 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 45% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is easily among the best Amazon prices we’ve seen. This set features a wide variety of drill and driver bits perfect for knocking out most projects around the house. You’ll score several common screwdriving tips and a bunch of drill bits. An included carrying case makes it super simple to tote around. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bit sets on sale.

Now that we’ve covered bit sets, let’s talk tools. Home Depot is currently taking up to 40% off Ryobi gear. As usual, we’ve perused the sale and highlighted the best deals so you don’t have to. Head over to our roundup to see our top picks.

Bosch 34-Pc. Drill and Drive Bit Set features:

PORTABLE: Includes a tough jobsite case for secure storage, easy access, organizing and portability. The set includes removable components so you can take the range of bits wherever you need them for carry along convenience

ALL IN ONE: Includes 1 in. Insert Bits, Bit Holder, Sockets, Socket Adapter, Countersink, Black Oxide Drill Bits, Rotary Masonry Drill Bits, Brad Point Bits

