This reinforcement lock withstands 800-pounds of force: $8 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Defender Security Door Reinforcement Lock (10827) for $8.08 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly 35% off the typical rate there and one of the best prices we have tracked. Whether it be the back or front door of your house or shop, not having a deadbolt can leave you quite vulnerable to break-ins. Thankfully this inexpensive reinforcement lock is here to save the day. Installation is simple and once installed it can withstand 800-pounds of force. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leaves you with enough to pocket Black & Decker’s 10-Pc. Bit Set at $5. This kit will prove useful when installing the deal above since it includes tips ranging from Philips and slotted to square and star. Nearly 1,150 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.

Oh, and don’t forget that Amazon has slashed 45% off Bosch’s 34-Pc. Drill and Drive Bit Set. For a mere $6.50, this kit makes for a great gift or simply an option that inexpensively expands your current toolset.

Defender Security Door Reinforcement Lock features:

KEEP YOUR HOME SAFE – Designed to withstand 800 lbs. of force, this U 10827 satin nickel finish door reinforcement lock helps to prevent doors from being kicked in, increasing your home security and keeping you and your family safe!

EASY INSTALLATION – The included 3” hardened screws make installation a breeze – extra security and peace of mind can be achieved in just minutes. Length is 2 to 0.19 inch. Width is 1 to 0.38 inch.

