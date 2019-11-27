elago’s Apple Watch dock looks like an iPod, now at Amazon low of $10

elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its W6 Apple Watch Stand in white for $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $13 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve tracked since it was announced. There’s a lot to love about Elago’s new Apple Watch dock, which delivers some gorgeous iPod vibes for all you Apple fans out there. It’s made of silicone, so you won’t have to worry about scratching your wearable while charging. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While elago’s dock is particularly affordable, you can drop the throwback Apple design for this minimalist dock at $6. Of course, there isn’t nearly the vintage flair and iPod visuals, but this dock will do the job if needed. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those in need of a combination Apple Watch and iPhone dock will want to consider this option from iOttie. It’s currently marked down to $16 at Amazon from its usual $30 price tag, marking a new Amazon all-time low.

elago W6 Apple Watch Dock features:

VINTAGE DESIGN: View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. elago’s fourth series of nostalgic apple watch stands – successor to the W3, W4, and W5 stand. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic music player.

COMPATIBILITY: Works with all Apple Watch Series (Series 1/ Series 2/ Series 3/ Series 4, 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, 44mm) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode.

EASY TO USE: Simply place your Apple Watch in the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow the use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

