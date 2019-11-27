Foreo’s Facial Cleansing Brushes leave your skin glowing from $90 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Countdown, Amazon is up to 40% off Foreo beauty appliances. The Foreo LUNA 2 Facial Cleansing Brush and Portable Skin Care device is now down to $100.50 shipped. Regularly up to $170, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, beating the Foreo direct holiday pricing and is the best we can find. LUNA 2 is designed to remove “99.5% of dirt, makeup residue, dead skin cells and blackheads” all while reducing visible pores. Integrate this facial cleansing brush in to your daily routine with a simple 2-minute skincare ritual to “discover brighter, softer and more radiant skin in just 3 days.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

There are several different color options in today’s sale for the LUNA 2 starting at $100.50 shipped. But you’ll also find the mini variant starting from $90.35, also in various colors. Regularly up to $140, the LUNA mini 2 is also now at a new Amazon all-time low and carries solid 4+ star ratings.

For more skin care/beauty deals, stay locked to our Fashion Guide. You’ll also want to go check out our roundup of the best beauty advent calendars for 2019. There are options from Sephora, MAC, and more, all filled with various makeup and beauty surprises.

Foreo LUNA 2 Facial Cleansing Brush:

Transform your daily routine with the LUNA 2 facial cleansing brush. Indulge in a gentle 2-minute skincare ritual and discover brighter, softer and more radiant skin in just 3 days! LUNA 2 removes 99.5% of dirt, makeup residue, dead skin cells & blackheads while reducing the visibility of pores. Dampen face, apply cleanser, circle LUNA 2 for 1 min. Activate the Anti-Aging Mode for 1 min.

