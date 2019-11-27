Motorola’s Moto Z4 comes with a 360-degree camera mod at $400 ($600 value)

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a Moto 360 camera for $399.99 shipped. Also on sale at Best Buy without the extra accessory. Usually selling for $500 direct from Motorola, that’s good for a 20% discount, ties the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen overall. The 360 camera attachment adds an extra $100 in value to the package. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of on-board storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and compatibility for the 5G Moto mod. Throw in the moto camera mod, and you’ll be able to capture unique 360-degree content. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 155 shoppers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Another notable feature here with the Moto Z4 is that you’ll be able to take advantage of a built-in microSD card slot for extra storage. So grabbing Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $20 is a no-brainer way to leverage your savings here, as you’ll get plenty of room for photos, movies, and more.

On top of today’s Moto Z4 deal, we’re currently tracking some discounts on other Android handsets. Right now you can save $75 on Samsung’s Galaxy A50 at $275, as well as the Razer Phone 2 at $300. Or if you want to wrap a Wear OS device around your wrist, various TicWatch Smartwatches have bee discounted more from $120.

Motorola Moto Z4 features:

Capture stunning 360-degree photos or videos in 4K with this Motorola moto z4 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM enable seamless multitasking, while a storage capacity of 128GB lets you store all your data in one place. This Motorola moto z4 smartphone features a 6.4-inch full HD OLED display that delivers vibrant colors for a clear viewing experience.

