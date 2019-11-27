Control iPadOS with Logitech’s MX Master 2S, now $50 at Amazon (New low)

Amazon is offering the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $6. Logitech’s MX Master 2S is a top-tier peripheral with customizable buttons and an ergonomic design. Support for cross computer control allows users to copy and paste text, images, and files between three different devices using Logitech Flow. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more. Oh, and if you plan to use this mouse with an iPad, see our helpful guide for some tips along the way.

Today’s savings leave enough left over to score Arteck’s Wireless Solar Keyboard at $20. Once charged up, this keyboard is able to last for up to six months in total darkness. Any light source will top it off, meaning that a standard light bulb will do the trick.

ICYMI, Logitech’s Triathlon Multi-Device Mouse is also on sale. Priced at $23, it’s very affordable, but does forfeit some of the good looks and extra buttons found in today’s featured deal.

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse features:

CROSS COMPUTER CONTROL Game changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on three computers, and copy paste text, images, and files from 1 to the other using Logitech FLOW

DUAL CONNECTIVITY Use with up to three Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology

