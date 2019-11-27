Pelican protective gear cases and coolers now up to 30% off, deals from $70

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Countdown, Amazon has up to 30% off select Pelican cases and coolers. The Pelican Cooler Sling bag is down to $104.97 shipped. Regularly $150 direct and at Amazon, today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best we can find. Using a 840D double coated TPU build, it is puncture-resistant and is specifically designed to hold up during your outdoor adventures. Other features include a compression molded base, a leak-resistant zipper, an 8.5-liter capacity and padded shoulder straps. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more Pelican deals.

While there are some other cooler options available in today’s Pelican sale starting from $105, there is also a plethora of its hardcore protective cases from $70. If you’re the type to travel with or lug around your pricey camera, drone, or recording gear, you’ll definitely want to browse through today’s Pelican sale. Rarely do we see so many of its protective cases on sale in one place.

Now clearly, the Pelican gear is really only for those looking for the best-of-the-best or hardcore outdoor enthusiasts. You’ll likely get along just fine with this $30 Coleman C003 Soft Backpack Cooler. It carries solid ratings and will certainly keep the drinks cool on hikes and camping trips. Browse through the rest of our early Black Friday deals right here.

Pelican Cooler Sling:

840D DOUBLE COATED TPU – Puncture-resistant material stands up to the hard knocks of outdoor use

EASY TO CARRY – Lightweight design with padded shoulder straps allow for ultimate portability and versatility (8. 5 Liter capacity)

COMPRESSION MOLDED BASE – For increased structure and durability

LEAK RESISTANT ZIPPER – Our zipper comes complete with a waterproof seal, keeping the ice and contents where they belong

